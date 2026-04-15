In a rare feat for the Indian film industry, South cinema sensation Sreeleela has officially graduated as a medical doctor, successfully balancing her rigorous MBBS studies with a high-profile acting career. On February 10, 2026, the 24-year-old actress received her degree from DY Patil University in Mumbai, fulfilling a lifelong dream inspired by her mother, gynaecologist Dr. Swarnalatha. The achievement marks a turning point for the actress, who is now being hailed by fans and peers as a modern example of "beauty and brains." Sreeleela Becomes Dr Sreeleela, ‘Pushpa 2’ Star Completes MBBS Degree; Convocation Pics Go Viral (View Post)

Sreeleela on Balancing Films and Studies

Managing the intense curriculum of a medical degree alongside back-to-back film schedules required more than just time management; it required immense mental discipline. In an April 2024 interview with Bollywood Bubble, Sreeleela opened up about the internal pressure of living two lives simultaneously. “You need willpower and patience. You also need to be able to switch your mind on and off between things," she shared. "There were days when I felt like I was going crazy, but I still enjoyed doing both. I love being a doctor, I really like the subject, and I mostly spend my time studying it.”

Sreeleela Says Success Was Not Overnight

While she is currently one of the most sought-after stars in Telugu cinema, Sreeleela describes her ascent as a gradual process rather than an overnight success. Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar India, she reflected on her career as a "series of steps that are small, quiet ones that suddenly became visible." She emphasised that maintaining a sense of normalcy is her primary goal amidst the industry's chaos. “What I try to do is to be centred through this process because the key is always to hold a sense of normalcy, and remind myself why I started in the first place,” she explained.

Sreeleela’s Upcoming Projects

Sreeleela was last seen in the much-anticipated Ustaad Bhagat Singh, where she played RJ Leela opposite Pawan Kalyan, with the film releasing on March 19, 2026, during Ugadi. Despite the strong star cast, the film received mixed-to-negative reviews, with critics calling its narrative outdated and pointing out continuity issues, ultimately impacting its box office performance. However, Sreeleela’s career momentum remains strong, with an exciting lineup ahead. She is set to star in Parasakthi alongside Sivakarthikeyan and is also working on a high-profile untitled project with director Anurag Basu and co-star Kartik Aaryan, keeping her firmly in the spotlight. Sreeleela Reintroduces Herself As ‘Dr Sreeleela’ After Graduating With MBBS Degree, Shares Emotional Note (See Pics)

Sreeleela Inspires Dual Career Goals

Industry analysts have noted that Sreeleela’s journey has turned her into a reference point for young students across India. By refusing to pause her education for fame, she has demonstrated that a professional medical degree and a mainstream acting career can coexist. As she moves into the next phase of her life as "Dr. Sreeleela," she remains focused on "learning, unlearning, and relearning" in both the clinic and the cinema.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2026 04:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).