Changlang (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], December 12 (ANI): The Jairampur battalion of Assam Rifles on Sunday organised a Medical camp along with civil administration at Vijaynagar village in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang.

This medical camp was organised under the aegis of the Headquarters of Inspector General Assam Rifles (HQ IGAR) (North).

The event was aimed at carrying out screening of villagers and providing them with necessary medical assistance by Physicians, Orthopedician, ophthalmologists, gynaecologists and Dentists.

According to a senior official of Assam Rifles, a total of 237 villagers including women, children and senior citizens benefitted from the camp.

The locals also expressed their gratitude towards Assam Rifles and civil administration for conducting this medical camp. (ANI)

