Daporijo (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], October 26 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has inaugurated the TCS Secretariat Building-cum-Tagin Heritage Centre.

He was attending the first-ever Tagin Seminar on 'Traditional System of Tagin: Change and Continuity', organised by the Tagin Cultural Society (TCS) in collaboration with the Vivekananda Kendra Institute of Culture (VKIC) at Daporijo on Saturday.

In his address, the Deputy Chief Minister lauded the Tagin Cultural Society for its visionary efforts to preserve and promote the Tagin community's rich cultural heritage.

He commended the Society for its continued role in fostering awareness, education, and unity, and for safeguarding traditional values, language, and customs, which are integral to Arunachal Pradesh's diverse cultural identity.

"Apart from documenting the traditional chanting of the priests, we need to translate it into a simple language for the younger generations to understand, to keep our shamanistic traditions alive," he emphasised.

"We must respect every religion, and without criticising other beliefs, there should be no harm in protecting and practising our own indigenous cultures and practices," he said.

Highlighting the importance of intergenerational cultural transmission, the Deputy Chief Minister stressed that education and cultural preservation must go hand in hand, ensuring that modernisation does not come at the cost of indigenous knowledge systems.

"Our oral traditions, folklore, and rituals carry centuries of wisdom. It is our collective responsibility to ensure they are not lost in translation but carried forward in spirit and understanding," he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister also appreciated the collaborative effort between TCS and VKIC, describing it as a meaningful step towards academic engagement and documentation of Arunachal's rich indigenous knowledge systems.

"By combining cultural experience with scholarly research, we are creating a bridge between traditional wisdom and contemporary understanding," he remarked.

He also called upon the people to welcome and create a congenial atmosphere for the development of Hydropower Projects, which would bring socio-economic development in the region. At the same time, he cautioned against building ghost structures in the pretext of claiming compensation, which shall not be entertained.

He said that the Government is open for dialogue with any opposing groups, if there are any grievances and asserted that genuine compensation and a Rehabilitation Package would be provided as per the Relief and Rehabilitation Policy of the State Government.

Also present on the occasion were Minister of Industry, Commerce, Labour& Employment, and IPR, Nyato Dukam; MLAs Tanya Soki, Nakap Nalo, and Rode Bui; President of Tagin Cultural Society, Largi Rika; Chairman of VKIC (Guwahati), Joram Begi and Chairman VKIC (Arunachal Chapter), Hage Kojin, community elders, scholars, and others. (ANI)

