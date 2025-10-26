Kolkata, October 26: The Kolkata Fatafat Result, widely known as the Kolkata FF Result, for Sunday, October 26, 2025, is highly anticipated by lottery players in West Bengal’s Kolkata. This popular Satta Matka-style lottery game, played exclusively in Kolkata, has built a strong following among players who try their luck every day. The Kolkata Fatafat Lottery continues to engage participants with its distinctive format, featuring eight rounds known as “bazis.” The results are announced throughout the day, starting from 10:00 AM and continuing until 8:30 PM. The participants are now eager to check their luck can view the complete Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart or Kolkata FF Result Chart for October 26 online through websites such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in.

The Kolkata FF lottery takes place every day of the week, from Monday to Sunday. This Satta Matka-style lottery is exclusively open to participants residing in or physically present within Kolkata. In this lottery, players select numbers and place their bets and try their luck to win. Those eager to view the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for October 26, 2025, can visit the websites mentioned above to check the winning numbers and receive real-time updates.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for October 26, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

The local authorities in Kolkata release the Kolkata Fatafat Results promptly on a daily basis, allowing players to easily check the Kolkata FF live winning numbers online through the links mentioned above. Participants can scroll down to stay updated with the latest Kolkata FF Result and view the complete result chart for all rounds. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

In India, lotteries such as Kolkata Fatafat are legally allowed in 13 states, including West Bengal, Kerala, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Maharashtra. While the game brings thrill and the chance to win rewards, LatestLY urges players to exercise caution as the lottery involves potential financial risks.

