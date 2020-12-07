Itanagar, Dec 7 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally mounted to 16,395 as 11 more people tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said here on Monday.

Of the 11 fresh cases, 10 were reported from the Capital Complex region and one from Tawang, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Eight infections were detected through rapid antigen tests while three were diagnosed through True NAT tests, the SSO said.

Barring five, all the new patients are asymptomatic and shifted to Covid Care Centres, he said.

Twenty-four more people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 15,605.

The state now has 735 active coronavirus cases. A total of 55 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, the official said.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stands at 95.18 per cent, he said.

The state's positivity and fatality rates stand at 4.82 per cent and 0.33 per cent respectively, Dr Jampa said.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 559, followed by West Kameng (54), Namsai (15) and 11 each in Tawang and Lower Subansiri districts.

The state has so far tested 3,64,420 samples for COVID-19, including 467 on Sunday, he added.

