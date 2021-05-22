Itanagar, May 22 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh reported the highest single-day spike of 394 COVID-19 cases, pushing the total caseload in the northeastern state to 23,553, a senior health department official said here on Saturday.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state rose to 92 as three more persons succumbed to the infection, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

A 43-year-old woman from Wakro in Lohit district died at the Dedicated Covid Hospital (DCH) Pasighat in East Siang district on Friday, the official said.

A COVID-19 positive man from Changlang district died on Friday at Dedicated Covid Health Centre (DCHC) in Jairampur, while another 50-year-old man from Chowkham in Namsai district died at his residence on May 17, the SSO said.

The Capital Complex region recorded the maximum number of fresh cases at 84, followed by Changlang (49), Upper Siang (43), Lohit (35), Upper Subansiri (32),Tawang and Lower Dibang Valley with 27 each, Lower Subansiri and Namsai with 20 each, West Kameng (12) and East Siang reported 10 fresh cases.

Six new cases were also detected in Papumpare, Dibang Valley (5), four each in Anjaw, Lower Siang and East Kameng, three each in West Siang and Kurung Kumey, two each in Kamle and Leparada and one each in Tirap and Longding district respectively, Dr Jampa said.

Of the fresh cases, 359 were detected through rapid antigen test, 22 through RT-PCR and 13 through TrueNat method, Jampa said, adding that 176 people have symptoms.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 2,916 active COVID-19 cases.

At least 206 people were cured of the disease on Friday, taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the state to 20,545.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients stands at 87.22 per cent while the active percentage stands at 12.38 and the positivity rate at 8.5 per cent, the official said.

The Capital Complex Region - comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas - has the highest number of active cases at 647, followed by Changlang (278), Lower Subansiri (233), Tawang (227), Lohit (227), Namsai (185), Lower Dibang Valley (185), Upper Subansiri (139) and West Kameng at 130.

Altogether, 5,25,589 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, including 4,615 on Friday, Jampa said.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that 3,27,238 people have been inoculated so far in the state since the vaccination drive began in January.

Keeping in view the spurt in coronavirus cases, the state government has imposed complete lockdown in Anjaw, Dibang Valley, Lower Subansiri and Lohit districts till May 31.

The Capital Complex Region and Tawang district is already under a complete lockdown till May 31.

