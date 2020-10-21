Itanagar, Oct 21 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 recoveries in Arunachal Pradesh surpassed fresh cases on Wednesday, with 255 people recuperating from the disease, even as 135 more people tested positive for the virus, pushing the tally to 13,778, a senior health official said.

One more person succumbed to the infection on Tuesday taking the total fatalities in the state to 31, he said.

A 23-year-old male died at the dedicated COVID hospital at Chimpu near here. He was admitted to the hospital on Monday due to pneumonia and had been suffering from late stage carcinoma with metastases to the lungs, along with severe anaemia, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

A total of 14 COVID-19 related deaths were reported in the state this month.

Of the 135 fresh cases, 35 were reported from the Capital Complex region, Lower Dibang Valley (20), East Siang (14) , 9 each from Tawang, Upper Subansiri and West Siang, Namsai (8) and Upper Siang (7), the official said.

Five cases were also reported from Papumpare, four from Lower Subansiri, three from Pakke Kessang, two each from West Kameng, Tirap, Lohit and Siang and one each from East Kameng, Kurung Kumey, Changlang and Longding districts respectively, the SSO informed.

"Two Army men, one NDRF personnel and three health care workers are among the new patients," Dr Jampa said.

Fourteen under trial prisoners from district jail at Roing in Lower Dibang Valley district have also contracted the disease, he said.

Barring 42, all new patients are asymptomatic and have been shifted to COVID care centres, the official said.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 2,712 active cases, while 11,035, patients have recovered from the disease. The COVID-19 recovery rate of the state is now at 80.09 per cent.

The Capital Complex region -- comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas -- has the highest number of active cases at 1,296, Dr Jampa said.

As many as 2,98,490 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, including 2,355 on Tuesday, he added.

