Changlang (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], July 18 (ANI): Security forces recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district, as per a press statement issued by the PRO of the Inspector General Assam Rifles (IGAR) North.

In the press statement, the PRO of IGAR (North) said that, acting on specific intelligence of the presence of arms and ammunition in the general area MS 38 along the Miao-Vijaynagar axis in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam Rifles units under Spear Corps launched a search operation.

"The operation involved an extensive search employing specialized teams, niche technology equipment, tracker dogs, etc. The operation resulted in the recovery of six weapons comprising three rifles, including two AK series weapons, one Lathode, one Under Barrel Grenade, one 7.62mm Local Made Rifle, ammunition and war-like stores," said the press statement.

On Tuesday, Security forces apprehended 10 cadres from the hill and valley-based groups in Manipur and recovered 35 weapons, 11 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), grenades, ammunition and war-like stores, said the Indian Army.

"In a series of operations, Indian Army and Assam Rifles formation under Spear Corps launched intelligence-based operations in the hill and valley districts, namely Kangpokpi, Bishnupur, Tengnoupal, Imphal West and Imphal East between 07 Jul - 14 Jul 25 in coordination with Manipur Police, CRPF, BSF, and ITBP," said the army in a press release.

Earlier, from the midnight of July 3, 2025, to the morning of July 4, 2025, Security Forces (SFs) conducted extensive search operations in the hill districts of Manipur.

Acting on specific intelligence regarding the presence of a large cache of arms, ammunition, and other warlike materials concealed in various locations, coordinated operations were launched simultaneously at multiple sites in the interior and suspected areas of Tengnoupal, Kangpokpi, Chandel, and Churachandpur districts by joint teams comprising of Manipur Police, Assam Rifles/ Army and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

These operations resulted in the recovery of the arms, ammunition, explosives, and other warlike stores. A total of 203 weapons recovered included SLRs, pistols, carbines, snipers, muzzle-loaded rifles and assault rifles, according to a press note by the Director General of Police, Manipur. The recovered ammunition and explosives included grenades and IEDs

On June 5, based on specific information, the Security Forces launched a patrol in Pongchau Circle in Longding District of Arunachal Pradesh, along the Indo-Myanmar border. (ANI)

