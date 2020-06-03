India News | Arunachal Reports 10 Fresh COVID-19 Cases; Tally Now 38

Itanagar, Jun 3 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday registered 10 more COVID-19 cases all returnees and the number of people infected by novel coronavirus rose to 38, a senior government official said.

While nine of them are from Changlang district, one is from Itanagar, he said.

It was not immediately known from where they returned to the state.

The state now has 37 active cases and one has recovered.

Out of the 37 active cases in the Northeastern state, 25 are from Changlang district, seven from Itanagar, and one each from Lohit, Namsai, Pakke Kessang, Tawang and Upper Siang districts.

The state's first patient from Lohit district was discharged from a hospital on April 16 following his recovery.

