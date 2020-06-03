Delhi Sees Highest Single-Day Spike of 1,513 COVID-19 Cases; Coronavirus Tally Increases to 23,645, Death Toll Mounts to 606

Coronavirus (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

New Delhi, June 3: Delhi on Wednesday reported the highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases after 1,513 more people contracted COVID-19. The number of coronavirus cases in the national capital rose to 23,645. Nine people also lost their lives in Delhi in the past 24 hours due to the deadly virus, taking COVID-19 death-toll in the national capital to 606. Coronavirus Recovery Rate in India Improves to 48.07%; COVID-19 Mortality Rate Reduces to 2.82%, One of The Lowest in World.

According to the Delhi health department, 299 people recovered from the deadly disease on Wednesday. Till now, 9,542 people have been cured of coronavirus in the national capital with a recovery rate of over 40 percent. The previous single-day spurt of 1,298 cases was reported on Tuesday.

ANI's Tweet:

On June 2, As many as 13 people tested positive for COVID-19 at Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's office situated at Raj Niwas Marg. The first case came from the extended branch of the Lieutenant Governor's office, following which 13 people were found positive for COVID-19 there. Currently, there are 158 containment zones in Delhi.

Meanwhile, India witnessed the sharpest spike in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as 8,909 people test positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours. The total number of cases in the country has now increased to 2,07,615 cases. This includes 1,01,497 active cases. Over one lakh people have also recovered from the virus. The COVID-19 death toll in India increased to 5,815.