Itanagar, Apr 14 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh reported 14 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the state's tally to 16,902, a senior health department official said on Wednesday.

The northeastern state now has 55 active cases, while 16,791 people have recovered from the disease, he said.

A total of 56 people have so far died due to the contagion.

Altogether, 4,17,994 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, including 638 on Tuesday, the official said.

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer (SIO) Dimong Padung said over one lakh people have been inoculated in Arunachal Pradesh since the vaccination drive began in January this year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)