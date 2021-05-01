Itanagar, May 1 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh reported 163 new COVID-19 cases, which pushed the tally in the northeastern state to 18,419, a health department official said on Saturday.

The death toll remained at 59 as no fresh fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The Capital Complex Region recorded the maximum number of new cases at 47, followed by Lower Dibang Valley (28), Changlang (14), Lower Subansiri (13), Papumpare (12) and West Kameng (10).

Five cases each were also recorded in Lohit, Anjaw and Upper Subansiri, four in Upper Siang, three each in Tirap and East Siang, two each in West Siang and Longding and one each in Dibang Valley, Leparada and Namsai districts.

Of the fresh cases, 146 were detected through rapid antigen tests, 12 through RT-PCR and five through TrueNat method, Jampa said, adding that 59 new patients have symptoms of the coronavirus infection.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 1,226 active cases, the SSO said.

At least 49 people were cured of the disease on Friday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 17,134, the official said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients stands at 93.02 per cent.

The Capital Complex Region - comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas - has the highest number of active cases at 315, followed by Lower Dibang Valley (301) and West Kameng (101).

Altogether, 4,53,906 samples have been tested for COVID-19, including 3,363 on Friday, and the positivity ratio is at 6.66 per cent.

Meanwhile, the government has deferred the roll-out of the COVID-19 inoculation drive for those in the age group of 18 to 44 years from Saturday, as the state is facing some "technical" issues, the official said.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said 2,48,569 people have been inoculated so far since the beginning of the vaccination drive in January.

In a bid to contain the spread of the disease, the Capital Complex administration has decided to impose a night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am from Saturday.

The state government has so far collected over Rs 3.92 lakh as a fine from people who have violated the COVID protocols.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)