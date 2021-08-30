Itanagar, Aug 30 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh reported 39 fresh cases, pushing the tally to 52,870, a senior health official said on Monday.

The death toll in the frontier state remained at 260, State Surveillance Officer Lobsang Jampa said.

The Capital Complex Region reported the highest number of new cases at 17, followed by Lower Subansiri (12), three each from West Kameng and Leparada.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 966 active cases, while 51,644 people have recovered from the disease, Jampa said.

The recovery rate stands at 97.68 per cent and the positivity rate at 2.47 per cent.

Altogether, 10,52,037 samples have been tested for COVID-19, including 1,575 on Sunday, the official said.

State Immunisation Officer Dimong Padung said a total of 9,60,635 people have been administered vaccine doses so far in the state.

