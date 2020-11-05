Itanagar, Nov 5 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 15,160 on Thursday as 77 more people tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said.

A coronavirus patient succumbed to the infection, pushing the state's COVID-19 death toll to 43, he said.

The 60-year-old man, also suffering from chronic liver ailment with hepatic encephalopathy, died at a COVID health centre in Tirap district's Khonsa on Tuesday, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The Capital Complex region reported the highest number of new cases at 21, followed by Upper Subansiri (eight) and Upper Siang (seven), he said.

The positivity rate in the state stands at 11.14 per cent and the death rate at 0.28 per cent, the official said.

Two fresh infections were detected through RT-PCR tests and 75 through rapid antigen tests, Jampa said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 1,645 active coronavirus cases, while 13,472 people have been cured of the disease, he said, adding the recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in the state stands at 88.86 per cent.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 941, followed by West Siang (89), West Kameng (85) and East Siang (67), Jampa said.

The state has so far tested 3,25,823 samples for COVID-19, including 1,971 on Wednesday, he added.

