Itanagar, Feb 11 (PTI) Two persons were killed when a trailer truck crashed into a hill while navigating a sharp turn in Hollongi area near Itanagar, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on NH 415 on Monday night, Capital Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohit Rajbir Singh said, adding the 18-wheeler trailer truck was carrying heavy drilling equipment.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Opens Up About Depression, Thanks PM Narendra Modi for Prioritising Students' Mental Well-being in 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025' (Watch Video).

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Ripam Borah (30) from Assam's Sibsagar, and helper Mehedi Hasan (24) from West Bengal's Murshidabad, were trapped inside the cabin of the vehicle which got crushed, the SP said.

The two succumbed to their injuries on the spot, he said.

Also Read | India Ready To Share Its Experience, Expertise With World To Ensure 'AI Future Is for Good, and for All', Says PM Narendra Modi in Paris Summit.

The bodies were retrieved and an inquest was conducted on Tuesday, following which the remains were sent to Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) in Naharlagun for a post-mortem examination, the SP said.

A case has been registered with Chimpu police station, and an investigation has started, Singh added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)