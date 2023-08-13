Itanagar, Aug 13 (PTI) Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Science (TRIHMS), the only medical college in Arunachal Pradesh, achieved another milestone on Sunday with the inauguration of the first cath lab by Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Health Minister Alo Libang.

Dedicating the state-of-the-art facility to the people of the state, Khandu congratulated TRIHMS director Dr Moji Jini and two senior cardiologists, Dr Rinchin Dorjee Megeji and Dr Toni Ete, for their role in setting up the lab.

"Since its establishment, TRIHMS has come a long way in upgrading health infrastructure and services. We assure you that the state government will do everything to make available all kinds of treatment to people," Khandu said.

He urged the medical fraternity and experts to aim for the best and suggest the government on what more needs to be done.

"You are the experts. You have to advice the government on what more facilities can be made available at TRIHMS, especially in fields like ophthalmology, orthopaedics, urology, etc," the chief minister said.

Citing rapid development of the state's health sector in the last few years, Khandu informed that the Bakin Pertin General Hospital at Pasighat in East Siang district is being upgraded to cater to the needs of the people of eastern Arunachal.

He said the new health infrastructure and equipment are due to improved revenue generation by his government.

"All kind of developments are directly connected to the revenue we generate. We cannot forever depend on the central government for our financial needs," he said and added that harnessing the state's huge hydropower potential is one way forward.

Giving details of the lab, Dr Jini said it is a radiological imaging system in which both diagnostic and therapeutic cardiac interventions are done.

