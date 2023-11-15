New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): Taking account of the negligent state in one of the largest government hospitals in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday reacted to the issue and directed Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain to take corrective measures on the situation.

This comes after a person on Tuesday brought the issue to light and posted on X, "Toilets are overflowing, and full of filth, this is how the hospitals of Delhi are, the picture is of the largest GTB hospital across Yamuna, where patients, attendants and staff have to pass through the toilet with a cloth tied over their mouths. The cleanliness system in the hospital is zero."

Also Read | Kashmir Bus Accident: Five People Killed After Passenger Bus, Travelling From Kishtwar to Jammu, Falls Into Deep Gorge in Doda (Watch Video).

The image shared by the complainant on his social media app handle showed the hospital swamped in filth with dirty wet floors and walls covered in dust.

Taking cognizance of the complaint, Arvind Kejriwal posted, "I have directed the health minister to visit the hospital today along with senior officials and take corrective steps."

Also Read | Death Threat to Assam Minister: Atul Bora Gets Death Threat on Social Media, DGP Directs CID To Probe.

The Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital (GTB) is one of the largest government hospitals in Delhi.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener had in September said that over 10 new hospitals would be built in Delhi to improve the healthcare of the city.

The AAP government said that 11 new hospitals will add more than 10,000 beds to Delhi's health infrastructure and that these hospitals will boost the health infrastructure of Delhi and lakhs of Delhiites will be able to take advantage of it. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)