Jammu, November 15: Five people were killed and many injured on Wednesday after a passenger bus they were travelling in plunged into a deep gorge in J&K’s Doda district. Officials said that the bus went out of the driver’s control at Asser in Doda district and fell into a deep gorge. Jammu and Kashmir: 10 Injured After Speeding Vehicle Meets With Accident Near Line of Control in Poonch Sector

Kashmir Bus Accident Video

VIDEO | Several people feared dead after a bus, travelling from Kishtwar to Jammu, plunged into a deep gorge in Assar area of the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir earlier today. (Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/JiYR1kvfoT — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 15, 2023

“Five people died on the spot and many others are reported injured. “Relief and rescue operation has been started. Injured are being carried to hospital. “Further details are awaited,” officials said.

