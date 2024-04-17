Kolkata, Apr 17 (PTI) The Kolkata zoo authorities on Wednesday announced a slew of measures to keep animals cool in sweltering heat conditions.

Zoo Director Subhankar Sengupta said sprinklers have been set up at enclosures, particularly those keeping tigers, lions and leopards to help them beat the heat.

Air coolers were also installed in kangaroo and bear enclosures while ice slabs were also kept ready.

The zoo management has put up fans inside various enclosures.

The animals are provided with Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) mixed with drinking water, food with more water content and curd. The feeding time has also been modified, Sengupta said.

Sengupta told PTI while for carnivores like tigers, the meat intake has been reduced by 1 kg-1.5 kg, and for herbivores such as Kangaroos the food intake consists of greens vegetables and fruits like watermelon and grapes.

The birds are being given a lot of liquids mixed with ORS.

“The animals are being fed either in the morning, early noon - before the blazing midday heatwave conditions persist – or in afternoon hours when the heat is less sizzling,” Sengupta added.

The zoo boasts of 1266 animals including tigers, lions, elephants, crocodiles, leopards, hippopotamuses, giraffes, zebras and snakes.

Several areas of southern parts of West Bengal on Wednesday recorded temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius.

