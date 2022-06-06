New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) Issues related to waterlogging in certain areas during the monsoons and water supply are the two major problems which the residents of old Rajinder Nagar here want addressed.

Some residents of the area, falling under Rajinder Nagar Assembly constituency where by-elections are scheduled to take place on June 23, said they have been facing these issues for years as no one had bothered to address them.

The BJP has nominated former councillor Rajesh Bhatia as its candidate for the June 23 bypoll in Delhi, while the Aam Admi Party has fielded Durgesh Pathak.

The Congress has fielded its former municipal councilor Prem Lata on the seat.

Voting will be held on June 23 and results will be declared on June 26.

Ashok Chauhan, a 57-year-old resident of New Rajinder Nagar said there aren't many issues here but those living in old Rajinder Nagar area face several problems related to supply of water among others.

"I am a resident of New Rajinder Nagar and we don't face many issues in this area. However, my relatives live in Old Rajinder Nagar and they do face water supply-related issues quite often," Chauhan said.

Problems pertaining to supply of drinking water in old Rajinder Nagar needs to be addressed, he said.

Another old Rajinder Nagar resident Ram Karan (38) said sewage-related problems leading to water-logging during the monsoon are the major issues they have been facing over the years.

"The only problem we face here is sewage-related issues during the monsoon. The sewer line near the traffic signal at old Rajinder Nagar market gets clogged and that causes major water-logging," Karan told PTI.

He further said that the situation becomes so bad that people can't step out of their houses as rainwater as well as sewage water enter the shops in the basement.

"Cars can barely cross this road during the monsoon," he added.

The Rajinder Nagar Assembly seat became vacant after sitting AAP MLA Raghav Chadha was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab.

"I have been living here for the last 20 years. We do not face electricity issues much but water supply is a problem," Thakur Baldev Singh, a 42-year-old shopkeeper and old Rajinder Nagar resident said.

He said there is no proper supply of drinking water in the area. "This is one major issue that should be looked into," Singh said.

Echoing similar reactins, a 19-year-old resident of old Rajinder Nagar said they have to purchase drinking water from Patel Nagar on a daily-basis.

"I think water supply is the major issue here. However, we know that the water-related issues persist in the entire Delhi region. There's no water supply at my place today. Moreover, we pay extra money and get drinking water supply from Patel Nagar every day," he said.

Speaking about AAP candidate Durgesh Pathak, another resident said former MLA Raghav Chadha had received support of the locals as he himself was a resident here.

"It might get a little difficult for Durgesh Pathak to garner votes of the local people. Pathak is not a Rajinder Nagar local, Raghav was," a new Rajinder Nagar resident said.

