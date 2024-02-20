Diphu (Assam), Feb 20 (PTI) Altogether 1983 families belonging to various communities, residing in Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) and Village Grazing Reserve (VGR), will be evicted from different parts of the Karbi Anglong region.

A unanimous decision to evict those families who have allegedly encroached on the PGR and VGR land was taken at a meeting of various political, social and student organisations held here on Tuesday, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council's (KAAC) Chief Executive Member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang said at a press conference here.

The meeting was held to resolve the issue following a clash between members of two communities over land settlement in the PGR and VGR areas in West Karbi Anglong district last week in which seven people were injured and 17 arrested.

Ronghang said the decision was taken by the Supreme Court's orders regarding the same.

Approximately 9,865 people are living illegally in the area, he said.

KAAC will start issuing notices to the encroachers to clear the land from tomorrow, the CEM said.

A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for eviction will be prepared and a special task force will be formed to carry out the eviction of illegal occupants from the PGR-VGR lands in Fuloni, Diphu, Shilonijan, and Dongkamokam regions, Ronghang said.

Measures will also be taken in a phased manner to rehabilitate the evicted persons, he said.

Besides, the appointment of the government-appointed village heads in the PGR-VGR region will also be cancelled, he added.

Eviction will be carried out after discussions with the state government as the law and order was under its jurisdiction, the CEM said.

