New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh on Wednesday said that ASEAN is committed to promote a 'Whole of Government and Whole of society' approach to counter radicalisation and violent extremism to disrupt terror financing networks.

At the inaugural session of the 14th EWG Counter Terrorism meeting of ADMM Plus in New Delhi, the Defence Secretary said that India had been an active participant in all ASEAN-led mechanisms.

"India has been an active participant in all ASEAN led mechanisms, including the ASEAN India, East Asia Summit, the ADMM Plus, the ASEAN Regional Forum, and the expanded ASEAN Maritime Forum. These form key building blocks of an emerging ASEAN-centred regional security architecture in our region," Singh said.

He further said that decades of cross-border terrorism have not and will not weaken our commitment to fight back against all forms of terrorism.

"Turning to the subject of today's expert working group deliberations, as you are aware, terrorism has plagued several regions of the world in recent times. We in India understand its costs perhaps more than many others, but with that experience comes the stealing of our national resolve. Decades of cross-border terrorism have not and will not weaken our commitment to fight back against all forms of terrorism. It is no secret that the Indo-Pacific region, in particular, confronts numerous traditional and non-traditional security threats, including terrorism, narco-terrorism, narcotics trade, cyber threats and all that in the midst of the proliferation of new and emerging technologies," he added.

The Defence Secretary added that terrorism remains a dynamic and evolving challenge, with threats increasingly transcending national borders.

"The use of advanced technology, cyber tools, unmanned systems, etc., by terrorist groups necessitate a cohesive, forward-looking and action-oriented approach. The Indo-Pacific region, given its geopolitical and economic significance, is particularly vulnerable to transnational terrorism and violent extremism," he said.

He further said that India is steadfast in its zero tolerance policy towards terrorism and believes in an approach that combines robust domestic mechanisms, enhanced intelligence sharing and strong regional cooperation.

"Through the platform, we seek to build synergy among our defence forces, among our security agencies and in our policy frameworks to address emerging threats jointly and effectively. India fully endorses the 2018 joint statement by the ASEAN defence Ministers on countering terrorism in ASEAN, which noted with great concern the rise of terrorism in our region perpetrated by individuals and groups with increasingly sophisticated and deadly tactics and weapons, and it also emphasised strong collaboration among ASEAN countries and dialogue partners, which includes the ADMM on counterterrorism. It also highlighted that terrorism is a severe threat to ASEAN's progress, prosperity, and the very way of life," he added.

He further said that India and Malaysia, as co-chairs, are committed to ensuring that our efforts over the cycle yield practical and meaningful results.

"Terrorism can destabilise governments, undermine civil society and threaten social and economic development. We thus have a collective obligation to provide our decision makers the guidance to understand and counter such threats and challenges, and it is in this context that today's meeting of like minded nations assumes great significance," he said.

He further said that the focus will also be on countering the misuse of emerging technologies and addressing threats posed by terrorists through the use of AI-driven propaganda and encrypted communications.

"Drone and other unmanned technologies and also strengthening cyber resilience against online radicalization and recruitment efforts. Together, we should aim to develop a holistic approach to counterterrorism by promoting a whole-of-government and a whole-of-society approach to counter radicalization and violent extremism and enhancing legal and financial frameworks to disrupt terror financing networks," he said.

The Defence Secretary urged to enhance and help their joint efforts in combating terrorism in all its dimensions and manifestations.

The 14th meeting of ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) Experts Working Group (EWG) on Counter-Terrorism will be held in New Delhi from March 19 to 20. (ANI)

