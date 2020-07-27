Haridwar, Jul 27 (PTI) The ashes of former Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon were immersed in the Ganga on Monday.

Accompanied by family members, the departed leader's younger son Subodh Tandon emptied the urn carrying his father's ashes at Har ki Pairi amid Hindu rituals performed by Ganga Sabha priests.

Also Read | West Bengal's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 60,000-Mark with 2,112 New Cases: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 27, 2020.

Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya, Haridwar District Magistrate C Ravishankar, SSP Senthil Avudai Krishna Raj, besides several party leaders, saints and seers were present.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)