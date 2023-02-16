Jaipur, Feb 16 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday announced one lakh recruitment in the coming financial year as he called the state budget "excellent."

Gehlot made the announcement while replying to a debate on the budget for the financial year 2023-24 in the state assembly.

Also Read | Jal Jan Abhiyan: Water Security Major Concern, India Should Revive Ancient Connect with Nature, Says PM Narendra Modi.

"While presenting the budget on February 10, I had announced to ensure recruitment on the vacant posts in the coming financial year in addition to the appointments which are under process," he said.

"In this sequence, now I announce one lakh more recruitment in the coming (financial) year," the CM added.

Also Read | Vistara Salary Hike: Airline To Raise Salaries of Pilots, Cabin Crew by 8% From April Amid Rising Travel Demand.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)