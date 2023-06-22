Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 21 (ANI): Union Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw held a performance review meeting of three Zonal Railways at Eastern Railway Headquarters in Fairlie Place in West Bengal's Kolkata on Wednesday.

The three zonal railways included Eastern Railway, South Eastern Railway & Metro Railway.

Also Read | West Bengal Panchayat Elections 2023: Trinamool Congress Faces Revolt Over Candidate Selection From Two Heavyweight MLAs.

Minister Vaishnaw held the review meeting after visiting the progress of the East-West Metro project work and the newly built Metro tunnel under the river Hooghly.

In the review meeting, Eastern Railway General Manager Amar Prakash Dwivedi presented a PowerPoint presentation for appraisal of the Minister for Railways in which the progress & achievements of Eastern Railway in respect of complete electrification, project execution, safety works, freight loading initiatives, revenue generation, passenger amenities augmentation initiatives were presented.

Also Read | Titanic Sub Search: Noises ‘inconclusive,’ Rescue Continues.

Dwivedi presented a budget description about the stellar performance of Eastern Railway in the last financial year 2022-23 viz. total revenue of Rs 10,684 crore, commissioning of two critical and five supercritical projects, first Railway Zone to finalize the tender for project Kavach, completing the electrification of ER network over 2831 route kilometres, freight loading of 79.72 million tonnes etc.

"The originating revenue of Eastern Railway up to May 2023 in the current financial year recorded as Rs 1922.07 crores, registering an increment of 15.99 per cent in respect of the corresponding period of the previous financial year", said an official statement.

Moreover, various other achievements of Eastern Railway were also presented before the Minister of Railways like the implementation of one station one product scheme for which 317 stations have been earmarked, the finalization master plan for the redevelopment of Asansol station, the improvement of stations of under Amrit Bharat scheme at 60 stations of Eastern Railway, development of grooming-cum-wellness centres at 270 stations over Eastern Railway as non-fare revenue initiatives, commissioning of two Gati Shakti Terminals in 2022-23 with a target of commissioning three Gati Shakti Terminals in 2023-24, commissioning of the largest electronic interlocking system in Asia with 1002 routes at Bandel station, the introduction of train infotainment services in suburban EMU trains etc, it added.

Besides, Minister Vaishnaw also appraised safety & security initiatives, improvement in passenger amenities and initiatives for increasing mobility in Eastern Railway.

Minister Vaishnaw was apprised of the different safety initiatives of Eastern Railway. Layout correction of 4 nos has already been completed in Eastern Railway up to May 2023 in the current financial year making an increment of 200 per cent in respect of the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

"Similarly, in respect of Through Rail Renewal, Eastern Railway registered a 37.1 per cent increment up to May 2023 by completing 28.90 Track KM of Railway Renewal and in respect of Sleeper Renewal, Eastern Railway registered an increment of 53.27 per cent by completing Sleeper Renewal over 17.81 Track KM up to May 2023 and 106 per cent increase up to May 2023 in the current financial year in respect of USFD by completing Ultrasound testing of 2261 km of the track", the release stated.

Further, as per the statement, the Eastern Railway also completed the construction of 8 nos of ROBs and RUBs, elimination of 5 unmanned level crossings in FY2023-24 up to May 2023, completed offline training of crew, a total of 625 inspections done by officers on S&T items and targeted Zero missing in safety fittings in assets with NO Compromise on Safety Issues.

Various initiatives of Eastern Railway to improve passenger experience were also presented before the Minister of Railways viz commissioning of 13 new lifts and 12 new escalators in 2023 with a provision of 20 new lifts and 8 new escalators in 2023-24, availability of Wi-Fi facility at 356 stations, digitalization of reservation charts at stations, the opening of an executive lounge at Howrah, Sealdah and Kolkata, facilities of showrooms, food stalls, a shopping mall at Sealdah, Child Help Desk at 6 major railway stations and plan for the commissioning of Help Desk at 4 more stations in 2023-24, planning for CCTV surveillance at 380 additional stations with the existing 22 during 2023-24, 100 per cent disposal of Rail Madat Feedback/Complaints for Howrah - New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express, special security arrangement for the daily passengers at stations and trains with the deployment of lady RPF staff.

Vande Bharat maintenance facilities also opened at Jheel Siding, Howrah for maintaining Vande Bharat Express train coaches properly.

Marching ahead with the infrastructure development works, Eastern Railway has set a target for the commission of 34.11 KM of New Line and 69.58 KM of Double Line/Multiple Line.

Metro Railway General Manager P Uday Kumar Reddy and South Eastern Railway General Manager Archana Joshi also highlighted the achievements of Metro Railway & South Eastern Railway respectively to the Minister of Railways.

Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw expressed his satisfaction with the progress & initiatives taken by Eastern Railway, South Eastern Railway & Kolkata Metro Railway.

The additional General Manager of Eastern Railway & South Eastern Railway and all the Principal Heads of Departments of Eastern Railway, Metro Railway & South Eastern Railway were present in the review meeting. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)