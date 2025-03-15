Munger, March 15: An assistant sub-inspector died after he was allegedly assaulted by a group of people in Bihar's Munger district, police said on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as ASI Santosh Kumar Singh, posted at Mufassil police station in Munger. The incident took place in the Nandlalpur village under the jurisdiction of Mufassil police station on Friday evening.

“This happened when the ASI along, with other officers, had gone to Nandlalpur village to investigate a case of scuffle around 8.30 pm on Friday. He was attacked with a sharp weapon on his head by some people involved in the scuffle during the investigation. Bihar: Assistant Sub-Inspector Kills Self at Gandhi Maidan Police Barrack in Patna, a Day After Female Constable’s Death in Samastipur.

ASI Santosh Kumar Singh Dies in Munger

Munger, Bihar: ASI Santosh Kumar was attacked with a sharp weapon while mediating a dispute between two groups in Munger. He was severely injured, treated at a private hospital, and later referred to Patna for advanced treatment. Police are investigating the incident pic.twitter.com/TM9ENaEs6a — IANS (@ians_india) March 15, 2025

“The ASI suffered severe injuries and was immediately taken to the nearest government hospital, and later shifted to Patna for better treatment,” Chandan Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) of Mufassil police station, told PTI. Singh succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a Patna hospital in the early hours of Saturday, Kumar said. Bihar Shocker: 8 Kanwariyas Electrocuted to Death Due to Short Circuit in DJ Trolley in Sultanpur (Watch Video).

A case was registered and four persons have been detained, he said. Further investigation is underway.

