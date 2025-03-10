New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) The actual number of ASI employees across its three categories stands at 4,845 against a sanctioned strength of 8,755, the government said on Monday.

The information was shared by Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in response to a query by AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi in the Lok Sabha.

Also Read | JEE Mains 2025 Session 2: NTA Releases Schedule for Joint Entrance Examination Session 2 Exam at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Know Steps To Download Date Sheet.

The government was asked if the ministry, its attached offices and autonomous bodies and organisations under it, particularly the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), were facing a "shortfall of manpower against their respective sanctioned strengths".

In his response, the minister shared corresponding data for the various attached and subordinate offices and autonomous bodies under the ministry.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Breaks Into Employer's House, Steals Gold, Diamonds and Cash Worth INR 13,500 in New Friends Colony; Accused Arrested.

Of the total sanctioned strength of 15,276 across various categories associated with the ministry, the current number of employees is 8,760.

In the "(Union) Ministry of Culture (proper)", against a sanctioned strength of 280, the actual number is 201, according to the data.

Besides the ministry (proper), there are two attached offices -- the ASI and the National Archives of India (NAI), -- six subordinate offices and 34 autonomous organisations spread across the country.

The government was also asked for details of the sanctioned and actual strength in the ASI for each group of posts, along with the duration of vacancies.

It was also asked for details of the sanctioned and the actual strength in the ASI for each branch, particularly the conservation branch, along with the period of vacancy.

In his response, Shekhawat shared the ASI's group-wise sanctioned and actual strength.

The ASI has a sanctioned strength of 8,755 while the actual number of its employees is 4,845. The number of vacancies reported to recruitment agencies stands at 3,203 across its three categories.

The ministry was also asked for details of the measures being taken to fill the vacancies and their outcome.

"The vacancies in various attached or subordinate offices and autonomous organisations of the (Union) Ministry of Culture are being filled up by promotion, deputation and direct recruitments. The Departmental Promotion Committee meetings for filling up the vacant posts through promotion are held at regular intervals, subject to fulfilling of eligibility criteria," the minister said.

"The posts to be filled by deputation are advertised as per laid down procedure. The vacancies falling under direct recruitment quota are promptly reported to the recruitment agencies ie UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) and SSC (Staff Selection Commission). Further, most of vacant posts falling under direct recruitment quota have been reported to recruitment agencies ie UPSC and SSC," he said.

In a separate query, the ministry was asked if the government was cognisant that the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958, (amended in 2010) had neither a precise definition nor a process for identifying monuments for preservation.

The minister, in his written response, said Section 2 of the law dealt with the definitions of different terms described in the Act.

Regular inspections of protected monuments are carried out for identification of monuments for preservation, which is a continuous process. Accordingly, annual conservation plans are made within available resources, Shekhawat said.

In another query, the government was asked if it was a fact that many lands under heritage- and ASI-protected areas were not recorded in the name of the central government department but registered as endowed properties.

There are many protected monuments and areas whose lands are registered in the name of the government. Besides, some are lying in the name of endowment and private parties. According to sections 3 and 4 of the 1958 Act, the ASI declares monuments and archaeological sites as of national importance without change in their ownership, the government said.

There are 3,698 monuments and archaeological sites and remains declared as of national importance.

The ASI acquires the lands for better maintenance of the monuments and the sites, wherever feasible.

There are provisions for the preservation of protected monuments by agreement under Section 6 of the Act. The ASI takes necessary steps such as deploying of watch and ward staff, providing fencing and organising awareness campaigns to safeguard protected monuments and areas, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)