Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 7 (ANI): As the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) continues its scientific survey of the Gyanvapi complex on the fourth day, an advocate representing the Hindu side, on Monday said it is wrong to think that every day something new will be found.

Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain representing the Hindu side in Gyanvapi complex survey case informed that the survey will take place in two shit that will go from 11 am to 12:30 pm and then it will resume at 2:30 pm and will go till 5 pm.

"The survey today will start at 11 am and will go on till 12:30 pm. Then it will be done from 2:30-5 pm...It is a scientific survey and it is different from an advocate commission's survey. It is wrong to think that every day something new will be found because a detailed scientific study of the structure and architecture is happening,” Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain told ANI.

"When the ASI report comes, then we will know the findings. Everything will come in ASI's report. The survey is happening on the entire premises. The ASI has divided its 42-member team," added the advocate.

Earlier in the day another advocate, Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, representing the Hindu side in the case, said, "ASI is conducting the survey in a systematic and scientific manner. Measurements are being done, it will take some time. They will submit the report to the court after the survey is completed."

The scientific survey of the complex, adjacent to Kashi Vishwanath Temple, excluding Wuzu Khana, began on Friday, following the Allahabad High Court's order, which allowed the ASI to conduct the survey, to determine if the 17th-century mosque was constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple.

Allahabad High Court on Thursday dismissed the plea filed by the Muslim side, the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, challenging the Varanasi court order allowing the ASI to conduct a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises, except the 'Wazukhana' area where a “Shivling” was claimed to have been found last year. (ANI)

