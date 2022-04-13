Gurugram, Apr 12 (PTI) Two bike-borne assailants on Tuesday fired several rounds at the house of a liquor businessman in Pataudi and fled the spot, police said. Nobody was injured in the incident, they said.

The incident which took place in the afternoon was captured in CCTV cameras installed at the house of liquor businessman Chander Bhan Sehgal, who is also the president of Pataudi municipality, police said.

Just before the firing incident, Sehgal was threatened by gangster Goldy Barar over a WhatsApp call made from Canada, demanding a 50 per cent stake in his liquor business, police said.

Sehgal was a business partner of Thakran brothers -- Surjit Thakran and Paramjit Thakran -- who were shot dead on February 25 this year. Police suspect the ongoing rivalry between Lawrence Bishnoi and Kaushal gangs behind the incident.

Sehgal was at his office while his family members were inside the house when the firing took place, police said.

After getting information, a police team reached the spot and recovered six empty bullet shells. The attackers were wearing masks and came on a black coloured bike without a number plate, police said.

Sehgal, a resident of ward number 5 of Pataudi, said in his police complaint that he got a call from a foreign number on Tuesday afternoon. “The caller identified himself as Rohit and said that he was standing outside my house. After that, gangster Goldy Barar of Lawrence Bishnoi gang said in a threatening tone on the phone that he will take 50 per cent share in his liquor business,” Sehgal said in his complaint.

“I refused partnership and offered to shut my business. He wanted the name of Ajay Jaildar on all liquor vends,” the complaint said.

It may be noted that Jaildar is the main accused in Thakran brothers' murder and now in judicial custody.

On the basis of the complaint, an FIR has been registered against Rohit, Goldy Barar, Ajay Jaildar and others under sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), 387 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention) of IPC and relevant sections of Arms Act at Pataudi police station.

Manbir Singh, deputy commissioner police (DCP), Manesar, said that they are strengthening the checkpoint in that area.

"Also, if the PWD provides the building in which a court was housed earlier, we can set up a police post there,” he said.

