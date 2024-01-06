Students being sensitized to the importance of Rhinos in the ecosystem at a school in Assam (Photo credit: ANI)

Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 6 (ANI): The Aaranyaks flagship 'Rhino Goes to School' campaign was organised in the vicinity of the Kaziranga Tiger Reserve here in Assam.

The campaign saw the participation of 900 students from four schools.

One of the programmes was organised at Luhitmukh Higher Secondary School, located on the fringe of the Biswanath Wildlife Division of Kaziranga Tiger Reserve, with the participation of around 300 students.

Another such awareness programme on rhino conservation was organised at Luhitmukh Girls High School, with the participation of around 250 students.As part of the awareness campaign, students were educated on diverse aspects of rhinos, their habits and habitats and the role they play in ecosystems and for our well-being. An engaging open quiz contest was held in conjunction with the presentation of the subject, interactions about the Greater One-Horned Rhino, and a visual presentation.

Babuli Hazarika, the ex-honorary wildlife warden of Biswanath District and teachers of the school attended the programme.

The event was administered by Aaranyak's senior official, Arif Hussain.

Two more such awareness events on Rhino conservation were conducted by the same resource team of Aaranyak in Namoni Mishing ME School Paken and No 2 Bortamuli LP school in the vicinity of Gomeri Range of the Biswanath Wildlife Division under Kaziranga Tiger Reserve with the participation of 350 students.

The programmes were conducted with support from the David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation.

This ambitious campaign aims to inculcate conservation awareness among the students of fringe rhino-bearing areas. As such, the outreach events also emphasise the role of citizens in sustaining wildlife and ecosystem balance. Visual presentations, talks and open quizzes are adopted as means of communication with the target audience (the students) to achieve the goal of the programmes. (ANI)

