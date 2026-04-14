Balochistan [Pakistan] April 14 (ANI): At least 16 people, including a woman, were reportedly subjected to enforced disappearance by Pakistani forces and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel in the Dera Bugti district of Balochistan in recent days, according to a report by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

Several incidents were reported from Sui town and nearby areas, where detentions by Pakistani forces and CTD officials have reportedly increased. As per reports, three individuals were picked up from Sui town and later went missing. They were identified as Nabi Bakhsh, son of Mahoot Bugti; Nabi Bakhsh, also known as Layoun, son of Bana Bugti; and Usama, also known as Nado, son of Nek Muhammad Bugti.

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All three are members of the Habibani sub-clan of the Bugti tribe. Reports further stated that over the past three days, at least five young men from the same sub-clan have been forcibly disappeared, raising the total number of such cases in Sui town to eight. In a separate case in the Pat Feeder area of Sui, Frontier Corps (FC) personnel reportedly detained Gul Mir, son of Band Ali Bugti, and moved him to an unknown location, with his whereabouts still unclear.

Additional reports indicated that on April 7, CTD personnel allegedly took Kareem, son of Rahim Bakhsh Bugti, into custody from Muhammad Colony in Sui. On April 9, 2026, another individual, Siddiq, son of Nazar Ali Bugti, was also reportedly detained by CTD officials and has since gone missing, as cited in the TBP report.

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Meanwhile, reports suggested that a wider crackdown is underway across Dera Bugti district. During these operations, a 65-year-old woman, identified as the wife of Shahil Mammadazi Bugti, was reportedly detained by Frontier Corps personnel in Pir Koh town. Additionally, nine individuals were allegedly taken into custody by CTD personnel from Dera Bugti town and later went missing, the TBP report noted.

Human rights organisations have raised concerns over the increasing number of alleged enforced disappearances in Balochistan, calling it a serious breach of fundamental rights and urging an immediate end to such actions. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)