Tinsukia (Assam) [India], July 31 (ANI): The Indian Army apprehended an active cadre of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland near Ledo in Tinsukia district on Thursday.

According to the Army, the NSCN (IM) was suspected of being involved in extortion and recruitment activities in Ledo and Margherita.

Also Read | Bengaluru: Autorickaw Driver Flung Into Air by Hanging Wire, Dashes Into Woman (Watch Video).

Earlier this month, five National Socialist Council of Nagaland cadres were apprehended along with arms and ammunition in Nagaland's Kohima on July 6. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)