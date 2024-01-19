Golaghat (Assam) [India], January 19 (ANI): As the date for the grand Ram Temple opening in Ayodhya nears, locals in a tea garden in Assam's Golaghat district are full of enthusiasm as they are preparing to conduct the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Goddess Lakshmi at a new temple in their locality on the same day Shri Ram Lalla will be ceremonially seated in his birthplace.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform the rituals around the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony on January 22.

The people of Senduriting tea garden area in Khumtai assembly constituency in Golaghat started preparations on Thursday to conduct the 'Pran Pratishtha' of the Lakshmi idol at the newly constructed temple on January 22.

The locals, on Thursday, took part in a ritual programme for the Pran Pratishtha of the newly constructed temple.

Manoj Jalan, president of the temple management committee, told ANI that the 'Pran Pratishtha' of goddess Lakshmi at the temple will be conducted on January 22.

"We started the Pran Pratishtha programme of the Goddess Lakshmi temple from today and the Jal Snan programme was also held. We are very happy that the Pran Pratishtha of the Ram Temple is going to be held on the same day, January 22," Manoj Jalan said.

"The temple has been constructed at a cost of Rs 30 lakh with tea garden labourers pitching in with monetary contributions," Jalan said.

As part of the elaborate rituals leading up to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22, the idol of Ram Lalla was placed in the 'Garbha Griha' of the Ram Temple on Thursday amid joyous chants of 'Jai Shri Ram.'

In a significant prelude to the upcoming ceremony, a special puja was held in the sanctum sanctorum before the idol was brought inside with the help of a crane on Wednesday night.

The video shared by Sharad Sharma, media in-charge of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, showed the joyous atmosphere at the temple.

The statue of Ram Lalla, sculpted by Karnataka sculptor Arun Yogiraj, was selected for installation at the Ram Temple. (ANI)

