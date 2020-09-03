Guwahati, Sep 3 (PTI) The Assam Assembly on Thursday passed a bill to establish a Directorate of Agriculture Marketing to regulate agri markets in the state.

In its statement of objects and reasons, Agriculture Minister Atul Bora said that the The Assam Agricultural Produce and Livestock Marketing (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 intends to separate operating and managing markets from regulating them.

According to the provisions of the bill, the directorate will be created for regulating agri markets, including the private ones, he said.

It also provides for establishment of markets through private initiatives that would supplement regulated markets and those managed by local authorities in the state, Bora said.

"The bill has been prepared taking into consideration the suggestions of various committees, the Model Act recommended by the Government of India and the recent policy for creation of a nationwide market for agricultural produce," he said.

The Assam Agricultural Produce Market Act, 1972 will now stand repealed, the minister said.

Providing exemptions from certain approvals and inspections by authorities, the House also passed The Assam Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (Facilitation of Establishment and Operation) Bill, 2020.

The bill, which was passed with a voice vote, seeks to provide relief to entrepreneurs from the "clumsy process of procuring license and approvals", Commerce and Industry Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said in the statement of objects and reasons.

He said the bill is in line with the slew of measures taken by the government during the past few years to promote investment and make Assam investor friendly.

"It is further considered necessary to have a law which shall provide for exemption from certain approvals and inspections initially for three years in respect of Pollution Certificate, Factory License, Labour License, Urban Development Department clearance and other statutory authorities... except NOC for Fire Safety and Electrification," Patowary said.

Further, the assembly passed The Assam Inland Water Transport Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2020, enabling the private and public operators to offer services in compliance with safety and environmental regulations.

It will also empower the authorities to regulate the tariff structure of water transport modes across the state.

