Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 10 (ANI): The Opposition MLAs on the first day of the budget session of the Assam Legislative Assembly, disrupted Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria's speech in the Assembly on Friday over a Maharashtra MLA's consumption of dog meat remarks.

The Assam Governor had to restrict his speech after the opposition MLAs stood up and shouted slogans, seeking to know what action has been taken by the Assam government against the Maharashtra MLA.

Also Read | Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma Chairs First Cabinet Meeting of Newly Elected Government.

On March 4, Bacchu Kadu - Janashakti Party MLA said in the Maharashtra assembly that the people of Assam consume dog meat and stray dogs be sent to Assam to control their rising population in Maharashtra.

As the opposition MLAs of Assam continued to disrupt proceedings, the Assam Governor concluded his speech.

Also Read | Mob Lynching in Bihar: Man Beaten to Death Over Suspicion of Carrying Beef in Saran; Three Accused Arrested.

After that, the opposition Congress MLAs walked out from the Assam Assembly. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)