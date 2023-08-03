Guwahati, Aug 3 (PTI) The Assam government has decided to send a proposal to the Centre to make the knowledge of Sanskrit mandatory for taking admission to Ayurvedic courses.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Wednesday night.

The state government will propose the Union Ministry of Ayush and the National Council for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) to make "Sanskrit as a compulsory criterion" for admission to Bachelor of Ayurveda Medicine and Surgery (BAMS).

The proposal will incorporate that candidates must pass Class 10 with Sanskrit as a subject, according to an official communique shared by Sarma on Twitter.

It also said candidates must clear the Sanskrit test of Class 10 in entrance examinations conducted by the university or board, and preference may be given, initially for five years, to candidates “who passed the 10th standard with Sanskrit," the communique said.

Assam Ayurvedic Education Service Rules, 2023 will be framed for uniform enforcement of service policies for teaching staff, medical officers of the government ayurvedic college and hospital, the document said.

The cabinet also approved a total investment of Rs 2,963.15 crore for five projects at various locations in Assam.

"The proposed projects will generate employment for 4,700 people (1,220 directly and 3,480 indirectly). The mega projects will accelerate economic progress by creating job opportunities, boosting local businesses and bringing in investment, besides helping modernise infrastructure, improving the people's standard of living," the cabinet note said.

The council of ministers also gave its nod for setting up of the National Centre of Excellence for Badminton in north Guwahati.

The government also approved a scheme 'Apun Bahan' for its permanent employees for purchasing personal vehicles, and the programme will provide interest subvention on loans.

“Male employees (are) to get two per cent interest subsidy for purchasing diesel/petrol vehicles and three per cent subsidy for electric vehicles, while woman and divyangan employees to get three per cent interest subsidy for purchasing any kind of vehicle," the cabinet note added. The government will sign an MoU with Tata Power for setting up EV Charging Solution Ltd, and 14 charging stations in Guwahati will be constructed in the first phase, it said. The cabinet also approved the allotment of 15 bigha (five acres) land at Hojai of Nagaon district for the construction of a charitable hospital. It further said, "Zonal valuation of tea garden land in Assam in 21 districts (is) to be placed for public consultation and finalisation for 2023 to determine the near accurate valuation of tea garden land."

