Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 27 (ANI): The Assam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced the launch of the "Jan Ashirwad Yatra", an extensive outreach program designed to establish direct contact with citizens across the state.

It will be led by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Dilip Saikia.

According to a press release, the yatra will begin from the Gupteshwar Temple under the Dhekiajuli Legislative Assembly constituency.

The BJP aims to connect with one lakh people daily during the initial eight-day phase, which runs until March 9, to highlight the developmental initiatives of both the central and state governments and seek public support for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Through this yatra, the developmental and welfare initiatives of both the Central and State Governments will be taken to the people, while also seeking the blessings of the citizens of Assam for the forthcoming Assembly elections, the release said.

Addressing a press conference held at the BJP's state headquarters, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, party spokesperson Jayanta Kumar Goswami stated that while the BJP has unitedly embarked on its election campaign with organisational strength, the Congress and other opposition parties are busy fighting among themselves over alliance issues.

He remarked that Akhil Gogoi is reportedly making videos while staying in resorts, Lurinjyoti Gogoi has advised Congress to make decisions while lying in bed, and there are reports that Gaurav Gogoi has organised an Iftar at the Congress office.

Criticising the Congress party's "Samay Parivartan Yatra," the spokesperson said that in reality, the Congress's yatra has only further diminished and weakened the party.

Earlier, according to a top BJP source, it is said that "Senior party leaders are expected to participate in different phases of the yatra. Key leaders include BJP state president Nitin Nabin, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with other prominent leaders from the Centre and the state unit." (ANI)

