Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 13 (ANI): The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam on Saturday expelled one of its members from the party membership after his name was allegedly involved in the alleged suicide case of a woman leader of the party.

On Friday, a woman leader of Assam State BJP Kisan Morcha had died allegedly by suicide at her residence in Guwahati city.

According to the reports, the woman leader had taken the extreme step after her intimate photos with another party leader had gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, police has started investigation into the matter.

Assam State BJP on Saturday issued an order and expelled the leader from the primary membership of the party, who was seen with the woman leader in the photos.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

