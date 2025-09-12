Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 12 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday released its Election Vision Document for the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) 2025 polls, outlining a roadmap to ensure peace, security, and development in the region.

The document was unveiled at the State Party Headquarters in Guwahati in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and State BJP President Dilip Saikia.

The Vision Document, published in Assamese, Bodo, and English, delineates eight core commitments for fulfilling the aspirations of the 3.5 million citizens of BTR. In addition, five election songs composed in Bodo, Assamese, Bengali, Adivasi, and Gorkha languages were also released during the ceremony, symbolising the spirit of inclusivity and cultural harmony.

Unveiling the document, Chief Minister Sarma declared that in the past few years, the BTR has witnessed a new dawn of peace, prosperity, and rapid progress.

The complete withdrawal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from the region has ushered in an unprecedented era of security and stability.

He emphasised that financial allocation to BTR, which stood at merely Rs 100 crore in 2016, has risen dramatically to Rs 1,500 crore in 2025 reflecting the unwavering commitment of both the Central and State Governments to the development of the region.

CM Sarma reaffirmed that the 100% implementation of the historic Bodo Peace Accord, the guarantee of equal rights for both the Bodo community and every other community inhabiting Bodoland, and the adoption of a new democratic process for electing representatives to the VCDC shall be the principal objectives of his government.

The Chief Minister further assured that connectivity within BTR will be revolutionised by bridging rivers and tributaries with modern infrastructure, thereby strengthening transportation networks and fueling growth.

State BJP President Dlip Saikia, speaking on the occasion, stated that the equal rights and equal opportunities for all 26 ethnic communities residing in BTR shall remain the cornerstone of the Party's electoral vision.

He reiterated that with transparent and corruption-free governance, timely execution of flagship schemes, and the guaranteed delivery of benefits, the BJP will shape the future of Bodoland into a model of Peace, Security, and Prosperity for the entire nation.

The event was attended by the Education Minister and Chairman of the BTR Vision Document Committee, Ranoj Pegu, State BJP In-Charge Harish Dwivedi, Udalguri District BJP President Sunil Basumatary, party karyakartas, and citizens representing diverse communities of BTR.

Immediately following the release of the Vision Document, a grand joining ceremony was held, wherein the former President of AKRASU and prominent youth leader Biswajit Roy formally embraced the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Alongside him, several Executive and General Members of the Kamtapur Autonomous Council also joined the Party, accompanied by hundreds of members from the Koch Rajbanshi community.

Welcoming the new members, State BJP President Dlip Saikia extended a warm and dignified reception, affirming that their participation strengthens the Party's resolve to serve the people of Assam and BTR with renewed vigor and unity. (ANI)

