Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 18 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will fight solo in the upcoming council elections in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

The decision was taken during a crucial meeting held at State BJP headquarters in Guwahati on Thursday in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and State BJP president Dilip Saikia.

Kishore Upadhyay, Chief Spokesperson of Assam State BJP said that, BJP will fight alone in the upcoming BTR election, which is likely to be held in September.

"From August 2 to August 20, Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and State BJP president Dilip Saikia will attend the rallies in 40 council constituencies," Kishore Upadhyay said.

Earlier on July 6, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated 'Bodoland Speaks: From Vision to Action,' an initiative of the Bodoland Territorial Council under the Bodoland Happiness Mission, at a program held at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati.

CM Sarma also launched BTR Communication Bridge, A Practical Resource of 1001 words and 1001 sentences in 18 languages of the region; Transforming Bodoland--a journey of change in BTR; Looking 'Within: My Reflections, authored by CEM BTC Pramod Boro; and the Annual Report of the Bodoland Happiness Mission (2024-25).

CM Sarma, on the occasion, also conferred the Bodoland Lifetime Achievers Award on 18 personalities who contributed immensely to the enrichment of folk cultures in the BTR.

The Chief Minister hailed the Bodoland Happiness Mission and said that the mission is an excellent effort to strengthen the peace and stability that the people of BTR achieved over the last five years.

He said that the Bodoland Happiness Mission launched in the BTR has been hugely successful in forging happiness in the BTR areas.

Giving a contrasting situation that existed in the Bodoland areas since 1968 which witnessed violence, turmoil and more, CM Sarma said that the demand of self-determination of the Bodo people and the associated fear psychosis generated among the people belonging to other communities living in the areas made Bodoland one of the most disturbed areas.

Sarma said that maintaining peace and harmony in the BTR is a shared responsibility, and the Bodo community, including the 26 tribal communities residing in the region, is playing a pivotal role.

The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections are likely to be held later this year. (ANI)

