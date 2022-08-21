Morigaon/Nagaon, Aug 21 (PTI) The bodies of a 30-year-old woman and her two children were found in a pond in Assam's Nagaon district on Sunday, police said.

Niru Bordoloi and her two children were missing from their house in Madhya Tupakuchi village in Raha police station area since Saturday night, they said.

The bodies were found floating in the village pond on Sunday, police said.

"The bodies have been sent for post-mortem to Nagaon Civil Hospital. We have started an investigation into the deaths," a police officer said.

