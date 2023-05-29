Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 29 (ANI): At least seven students were killed and six others were left injured after the road accident at the Jalukbari area in Assam's Guwahati on late Sunday night.

According to police, one speedy four-wheeler which was coming from the Azara area crossed over the divider and crashed into a goods carrier vehicle on the opposite lane.

Seven people travelling in the four-wheeler died and six others including three from the goods carrier truck sustained injuries.

The deceased were the students of Assam Engineering College, the police said

The injured persons were admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Joint Police Commissioner, Guwahati, Thube Prateek Vijay Kumar had earlier told ANI over the phone that, seven people died in the accident.

"As per the preliminary investigation, we have found that the deceased persons are students. The incident took place at Jalukbari area," Thube Prateek Vijay Kumar said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

