Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 22 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday announced Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia for the kin of state police constable, Raben Das who had died on duty.

Das had died while chasing cattle smugglers, Assam Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

"The CoM decided to give ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of @assampolice constable, Late Raben Das, who died while chasing cattle smugglers," Assam's CMO tweeted.

Das had passed away on October 18. (ANI)

