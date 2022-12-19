Guwahati, Dec 19 (PTI) With celebrations for Christmas and New Year about to get underway in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday directed senior officials to enforce road safety rules and maintain vigilance at all picnic spots of the state.

The CM, during virtual review of measures taken for safety of people on roads, asked all deputy commissioners and superintendents of police to take action against bike stunts and speed and drunken driving, besides intensifying patrolling on national highways and other thoroughfares.

He also sought detailed analysis of road accidents and identification of causes for corrective measures, while directing the deputy commissioners to identify accident-prone spots.

Sarma asked the transport department to prepare an analytical report of all accidents that have taken place during the year, and instructed district officials to take up road repairing and related matters with the Public Works department or National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd.

Calling for an 'accident-free New Year', the CM said a drive should be conducted by excise department officials to prevent illegal sale of liquor at picnic spots.

Sarma, who also took note of the status of welfare schemes in the state at the meeting, said paddy procurement is a priority area of the government, and all districts must take necessary steps.

The chief minister also discussed with the officials the implementation of Amrit Sarovar project, under which 2,985 ponds are to be created across Assam.

