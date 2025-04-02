Jorhat (Assam) [India], April 2 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday dedicated three key projects worth Rs 110.75 crore in Jorhat. The CM said the new projects will phenomenally expedite the development of Jorhat.

He inaugurated the newly constructed Convention Centre at Chinnamara in Jorhat. The convention centre built at a cost of Rs 19.98 crore, has been built on an area 3,118 square metres with the seating capacity of 120. The convention centre is equipped with an exclusive lounge, media conference hall, suite cabins and more. This new state-of-the-art convention centre in the region will facilitate people and administration in organizing various events and meetings. The Chief Minister also dedicated a two-lane flyover on the North East Frontier Railway (NFR), connecting Jorhat Medical College to Mission Hospital. Built at a cost of Rs 78.27 crore with a total length of 581.20 meters, the flyover is a collaboration between the State government and the NFR.

Also Read | BIMSTEC Summit 2025: PM Narendra Modi To Leave for Thailand on April 3 for BIMSTEC Meet.

The flyover is equipped with various facilities and is expected to enhance connectivity and offer a new dimension to the connectivity of Jorhat.

Sarma during his one-day tour to Jorhat also inaugurated an Automated Testing Station in Jorhat. Constructed at Rs 12.5 crore, following Assam Cabinet's approval for such centres under the public-private partnership model, the testing centre will serve Jorhat, Golaghat and Sivasagar districts replacing manual fitness tests with automated ones for a streamlined and automated process.

Also Read | Agra Shocker: Man Kills Second Wife for Demanding More Monthly Expenses, Stays in Jail 27 Days to Dodge Suspicion.

It may be noted that a similar centre in Biswanath built at Rs. 15.57 crore was inaugurated earlier on March 31, 2025. Speaking at a function held on the occasion, Sarma said that the new projects will phenomenally expedite the development of Jorhat.

He also said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, every nook and corner in Assam witnessed unprecedented progress over the last decade. He also said that both the governments at the centre as well as in Assam have stood beside every citizen, which has generated belief and trust among the youth.

He also said that contrary to the earlier governments, the present State government is helping the poor and needy, which in a way is helping the rural economy. He said that as a result, Assam's economy has turned out to be a robust one. Giving a snapshot of different steps that the government has undertaken for the development of Jorhat, Chief Minister said that the district commissioner's office at Cinnamara in Jorhat has completed 50 per cent of its works and by the beginning of 2026, the office can be dedicated to the service of the people. The Bhogdoi flyover to be ready by March 2026.

He also said that like Andaman's Cellular Jail, Jorhat Central Jail is a symbol of Rashtra Bhakti. It is a living monument, has witnessed the unwavering sacrifice of Assam's freedom fighters. He said that State government is building a Rs 180 crore Freedom Struggle Memorial Museum to showcase their legacy. He also said that the inaugurations and foundation stones of the projects in Jorhat are initiatives to enhance the ease of living of the people of Jorhat and improve public service through technology driven solutions. He also highlighted how these cutting-edge driven services are streamlining the people's lives making them empowered for modern facilities. Guardian Minister Jorhat Ajanta Neog, Transport Minister Jogen Mohan, MLA Jorhat Hitendra Nath Goswami, MLA Mariani Rupjyoti Kurmi, MLA Titabor Bhaskarjyoti Baruah, Chairman ASTC Pallab Lochan Das, Chairman AIDC Topon Kumar Gogoi, and host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

On the other hand, in an effort to enhance administrative accessibility for the populace, Sarma attended the Bhoomi Pujan and the foundation stone laying ceremony for the office of the Co-District Commissioner in Naduar, Sonitpur district. Speaking on the occasion, Sarma underscored the state government's commitment to effecting significant and expeditious reforms in Assam's governance framework. He noted that, since the commencement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure, concerted efforts have been undertaken to dismantle remnants of the colonial administrative structure and to establish a governance model uniquely suited to the Indian context. A pivotal measure in this endeavour has been the successful completion of the delimitation process.

He further elaborated that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, Assam's 126 constituencies have been reorganised in a rational and pragmatic manner to facilitate more effective governance.

The Chief Minister further remarked that, following the conclusion of delimitation, the state government had initiated measures to address several administrative challenges. As part of this restructuring, Deputy Commissioners were re-designated as District Commissioners. Under the previous administrative arrangement, these officials functioned under the purview of Divisional Commissioners.

However, as a step towards decentralisation, the current administration has transferred all corresponding powers directly to the District Commissioners.

In addition, Sarma announced the government's decision to establish an administrative centre in each constituency. To ensure the fulfilment of public aspirations at the constituency level, the government will introduce Co-District Commissioner offices.

Assam, he noted, presently comprises 35 districts, each with a designated district headquarters. A resolution has been made to retain these under the direct oversight of the District Commissioners, while the government also aims to establish Co-Districts in 96 constituencies.

Elaborating on the functions of these Co-Districts, the CM explained that, once established, they would oversee various administrative and developmental responsibilities. These would include the management of MLA funds, approvals from public meeting, disaster management measures during floods, the exercise of magisterial authority, and the administration of untied funds.

Furthermore, he stated that the forthcoming panchayat elections would be conducted under the jurisdiction of the Co-District Commissioners. To facilitate these developments, the government has undertaken the construction of Co-District Commissioner offices, allocating Rs 20 crore for each.

These offices would be modelled after the District Commissioner's office and would accommodate multiple departmental branches. Additionally, each Co-District would encompass a single legislative assembly constituency.

Sarma also stated that, beginning today, the construction of such offices would commence across Assam. Moreover, he mentioned that the state government would undertake the construction of the 20-kilometre Itakhola-Tiwaripal-Sotiya-Diplonga road as part of the Assam Mala scheme.

Additionally, he added, a budgetary allocation of Rs 7 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of a bridge on the Biswanath-Panpur road, alongside measures to mitigate flood-related adversities in the region.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including MLAs Padma Hazarika and Krishna Kamal Tanti, Chairman of Assam State Transport Corporation Pallab Lochan Das, District Commissioner Ankur Bharali, and others.

Earlier, the Chief Minister paid a visit to the memorial site of the revered warrior Mula Gabharu. On this occasion, he announced that the state government would allocate Rs 40 lakh for the renovation and beautification of the maidam.

During this visit, Sarma was accompanied by several dignitaries, including MLAs Padma Hazarika and Pramod Borthakur, as well as Chairman of the Assam State Transport Corporation Pallab Lochan Das, among others.

Additionally, the CM visited the historic 107-year-old Madhuri Aahat Mukoli Bihutoli. He engaged in discussions with organisers regarding the preservation, beautification, and potential expansion of this significant cultural site.

He further stated that, following consultations with the local MLA, the state government would take the necessary measures in this regard.

The event was graced by the presence of several dignitaries, including MLA Padma Hazarika, Chairman of the Assam State Transport Corporation Pallab Lochan Das, and District BJP President Madhumita Hazarika, among others. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)