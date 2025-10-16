Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 16 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday attended a felicitation ceremony of Jhumoir Binandini at Khanapra in Guwahati, where he honoured artistes, trainers and expert committee members from 24 out of the 27 participating districts.

The Chief Minister, at the same venue, flagged off 80 Sanjivini vehicles under the Pradhan Mantri Cha Shramik Protsahan Yojana to boost healthcare in tea gardens and nearby areas across 30 districts.

It may be noted that on February 24, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 29 members of the expert committee, 7,539 artistes, and 358 trainers or master trainers successfully presented "Jhumoir Binandini" at the Arjun Bhogeswar Barua Sports Complex.

Through today's event, members of expert committees, trainers, and artistes from 24 of the 27 districts received certificates of honour, appreciation and incentives. Artists from the Barak Valley will be honoured later. Each member of the expert committee will receive Rs. 50,000, whereas the trainers will receive Rs. 25,000 directly into their bank account through a digital transaction.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma said that Jhumoir represents the spirit and resilience of Assam's tea and indigenous communities.

"It reflects the essence of their culture and stands as a symbol of Assam's rich heritage. In the recent cultural landscape, the Jhumoir dance has strengthened the richness of Assamese culture with its unique identity. Recognising the importance of Jhumoir in Assam's cultural life, around eight thousand artistes performed Jhumoir before Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Arjun Bhogeswar Barua Sports Complex on February 24," the Chief Minister said.

Paying tribute to the tea and indigenous communities for their contributions to Assam's social life, the Chief Minister said that for the past two centuries, tea workers have been serving Assam with their hard work and dedication.

He mentioned that the youth from tea gardens now speak Assamese as their mother tongue and, in the process, actively enriched the state's language and culture.

"Like Bihu, Jhumoir has earned a significant place in Assam's socio-cultural life," he said.

Referring to the songs sung by tea garden workers in praise of Assam, he said these songs express their deep love and respect for their motherland.

The Chief Minister added that the present government has implemented several initiatives for the welfare of tea and indigenous communities.

"For the first time in 75 years of India's independence, 120 high and higher secondary schools have been established in tea garden areas, with another 100 high schools to open in January. Thirty seats have been reserved in medical colleges for students from tea and indigenous communities under the MBBS programme. Three per cent of posts in the state's III and IV grade government jobs have been reserved for backward classes that include tea garden workers. The government has also built Jagannath Community Halls and Skill Centres in these areas. Roads inside the tea garden lines have been paved, and arrangements for safe drinking water have been made," he said.

Sarma stated that the government has opened bank accounts for tea garden workers, facilitated Aadhaar registration, and provided Rs. 15,000 as wage compensation to pregnant women working in tea gardens.

"The presence of most of the Ministers of the State government indicated the affection and respect that the present State government has for the tea community," he said.

The Chief Minister informed that a bill would be introduced in the upcoming Assam Legislative Assembly session on November 25 to grant land ownership rights to tea garden workers living in the garden lines. Emphasising the importance of educating the new generation of the tea community, he said that the government has established schools in tea gardens and plans to open colleges as well.

He urged the youth of tea gardens to study hard and become doctors, engineers, professors, and scientists. He moreover said that the tea garden community must progress alongside other communities in Assam and called upon the young men and women honoured at today's event to take the lead in this effort.

He also emphasised that every child in tea gardens must attend school and advised young people not to get married early.

Referring to the Jhumoir performance held last February before foreign envoys from 52 countries, the Chief Minister announced that next year, Jhumoir would be performed in New Delhi before ambassadors from all nations.

"The seven-day event in the national capital will showcase the cultures of Assam's diverse communities, including Bihu, Jhumoir, and Bagurumba, etc," the Chief Minister said.

Sarma remarked that this exposition in Delhi would bring Jhumoir to the global stage. (ANI)

