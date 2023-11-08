Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 8 (ANI): In a bid to sensitize people to voluntary blood donation and generate awareness among them, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday as a part of the State government's initiative, flagged off five mobile blood donation vans at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati.

It may be noted that in the year 2022-23, Assam State Blood Transfusion Council with aid received from the State government and National Health Mission, Assam purchased five mobile blood donation vans for Rs 4.43 crore.

Of this, Rs 2.07 crore was given by the State government and the remaining Rs 2.27 crore was received from NHM. One each of these vans will be deployed at Kokrajhar Medical College and Hospital, Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, S.M. Deb Civil Hospital at Chachar, Mangaldoi Civil Hospital in Darrang district, and Sivasagar Civil Hospital in Sivasagar district.

These vans will be pressed into service in far-flung areas to sensitize people to voluntary blood donations and reach the target of 100 per cent voluntary blood donations.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma said that the State government in the year 2019-20 bought 11 mobile blood donation vans. With the addition of these five vans, the scale of voluntary blood donations will be increased. It will also help poor patients to receive required blood during an emergency. All the voluntary blood donation vans put together have been able to accumulate 10,886 units of blood during the COVID pandemic.

The Chief Minister said that in the current financial year, another five mobile vans will be bought and pressed into service. All the district civil hospitals and Medical Colleges will be provided with the service of mobile voluntary blood donation vans.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Keshab Mahanta, PHE, Tourism etc Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, Principal Secretary to Health and Family Welfare Department Avinash Joshi, and a few senior officers and host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)

