Guwahati (Assam), March 12 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that 'Hunar Haat' is a contributing factor of strengthening Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

"Hunar Haat has ensured economic empowerment of artisans and craftsmen as more than 8 lakh artisans and the people associated with them have been provided employment and employment opportunities during the last 7 years," Sarma said.

"Hunar Haat is realizing the dream of 'Magicians of Maati' of the country and it has become a reason of happiness of artisans and craftsmen. It is strengthening the mission of 'Vocal for Local' by glorifying our indigenous products and it is indeed a testimony to the unparalleled skill of our indigenous artisans and craftsmen," he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that Hunar Haat has brought revolutionary changes in the lives of artisans and craftsmen by ensuring their socio-economic empowerment. "Hunar Haat has proved to be a 'Partner to Protect, Preserve, Promote' the precious legacy of artisans and craftsmen and it is an 'Efficient Effort to Empower' artisans and craftsmen," Naqvi said. The 38th Hunar Haat has been organized at Veterinary College Ground, Khanapara in Guwahati from March 11 to 20 where about 700 artisans and craftsmen. This is for the first time that Hunar Haat has been organized in the North East region.

MPs Bhubaneswar Kalita, Queen Oja, Assam government Ministers Ranjit Kumar Dass, Ashok Singhal, Chandra Mohan Patowary were among the dignitaries present for the inaugural programme. (ANI)

