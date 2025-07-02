New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi to review the progress of the state's flagship infrastructure projects.

In a post on social media platform X, the CM wrote, "In New Delhi today, I had a fruitful meeting with Hon'ble Union Minister Shri @nitin_gadkari Ji. We reviewed the progress of Assam's flagship infra projects and sought @MORTHIndia 's cooperation in their time-bound completion. Hon'ble Minister has assured us of the Ministry's undivided focus on this matter."

Also Read | Sheikh Hasina Jailed in Contempt Case: Bangladesh's Deposed Prime Minister Sentenced to 6 Months for Undermining the Court.

Earlier on July 1, Assam's BJP strongly condemned the alleged attack on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's convoy in Golaghat, where Congress workers reportedly hurled water bottles, said the BJP spokesperson Kalyan Gogoi in a press statement. The party described the incident as an attack on democratic values and accused the Congress of resorting to "Naxalite-like" tactics out of political frustration.

Addressing a press conference at the party's state headquarters, BJP Assam General Secretary Rituparna Baruah said, "Unable to counter Hon'ble Chief Minister and the BJP Government's politics of liberation and development, the Congress has now resorted to Naxalite-like behaviour."

Also Read | Gujarat: Mysterious Illness Affects Over 120 Schoolchildren at JM Desai Vidhyamandir School in Dehgam Taluka; Officials Clueless About Cause.

Baruah further added, "It is shocking that even while in Opposition, the Congress can act in such an undemocratic manner, then imagine what may happen if Congress comes into power. Attacking an elected Chief Minister of a state exposes the true political character of the Congress."

The press briefing was also attended by BJP Assam Vice Presidents Manoj Baruah and Ratna Singh, along with Chief Spokesperson Kishore Upadhyay.

In a strong show of protest, BJP Yuva Morcha (BJYM) karyakartas staged sit-in demonstrations across all district and sub-divisional headquarters in the state. Senior party leaders and thousands of BJYM workers from 39 organisational districts participated in the state-wide protests.

In Guwahati, the protest saw the participation of State Vice-Presidents Jury Sharma Bordoloi and Ratna Singh, State General Secretaries Diplu Ranjan Sarma and Rituparna Baruah, Secretary Siddhanku Ankur Baruah, ASTC Vice-Chairman Pranabjyoti Lahkar, and State BJYM President Rakesh Das, said the statement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)