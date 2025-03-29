Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 29 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that the strong measures taken by Assam Police against crimes and criminals are responsible for the substantial decline in crime rates, as the state witnessed no disruption in the smooth conduct of governance in the last few years.

Speaking at the Dikshant Parade of 70 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) probationers in North Eastern Police Academy (NEPA) at Umsaw village in Ri-Bhoi district of Meghalaya, Sarma said since assuming office, the present State government adopted a decisive goal to transform Assam, where crime in minimal and citizens can actively contribute to the state's progress.

Sarma said that in coordination with the commitment of the government for a crime-free and drug-free state, Assam Police has been dealing with all forms of crime and their manifestations. He said that it is heartening that the police force has adopted a firm stance against criminals thereby sending a strong message that there is no place of disruption in the state.

The Chief Minister addressing the probationers said that DSPs play an important role in giving ground level leadership to the rank and file of police and have a major contribution in maintaining law and order.

He also asked them to uphold the highest standard of professional excellence, integrity and honesty, which will help them in meeting the expectations of the society, the government and the people they represent.

Appreciating the role of the Assam Police, Chief Minister Sarma said that the crime rate per lakh population in the state has significantly dropped from 349 in 2020 to 139 in 2024.

"The charge sheet rate has surged from 47.8 per cent to 66.7 per cent, while the conviction rate has increased to 22.9 per cent in 2024. Crimes against women have declined from 26,352 cases in 2020 to 5,555 in 2024. Stringent actions against child marriage offenders have led to a substantial rise in case registrations, from 138 cases in 2020 to 5,498 cases in 2023," the Chief Minister said.

Sarma also said that Assam Police has undertaken an unwavering crackdown on drug trafficking.

"As a result, since 2020, drugs worth Rs. 2,885 crore have been seized and over a thousand bighas of cannabis and opium cultivation have been destroyed. In 2024 alone, Assam Police registered 3323 drug-related cases, underscoring its firm stand against narcotics," he said.

Congratulating the 70 DSPs, the Chief Minister said that the passing out parade at the culmination of the 54th Basic Course at NEPA marked a significant milestone in the life of the officer trainees. He said that the rigorous training undertaken at the NEPA will definitely help the officers to become professionally competent to face myriad challenges.

He on the occasion extended his gratitude to Director NEPA Danesh Rana, the indoor and outdoor faculty members and the entire NEPA fraternity for their dedication in shaping the future of policing. He said that the drills and discipline instilled in the officer trainees will undoubtedly empower them to meet the expectations of the society.

The Chief Minister said that police force plays a crucial role in fostering a sense of security among all citizens. As new members of the police service, Dr. Sarma called upon the officer trainees to take concerted efforts in ensuring the safety and well-being of all sections of the society especially the senior citizens.

He on the occasion called upon the officer trainees to operate with empathy and a humane approach to strengthen the bond between the police and public.

It may be noted that since its establishment in 1978, NEPA's Basic Courses have trained over five thousand DSPs and Sub-Inspectors. Assam alone has witnessed the training of over one thousand DSPs, Cadet Sub-Inspectors and Sub-Inspectors since 2016. The 54th Basic Course started on April 2, 2024, and had 70 DSPs, out of which 62 are from Assam and the remaining eight from Mizoram.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Ashok Singhal, Director NEPA Danesh Rana, DGP Assam Police Harmeet Singh and a host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)

